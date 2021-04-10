Trump ally lawmaker plans to run for New York governor

15 minutes. Republican lawmaker Lee Zeldin, a longtime ally of former US President Donald Trump, announced Thursday that he plans to run for governor of New York state in next year’s election.

Zeldin, 41, a lawyer representing the Long Island (New York) 1st District in the United States Congress since 2015, made his intention public on Fox News. He stated that he seeks to “restore New York to its glory.”

He is the highest-profile conservative politician who wants to contest the position as governor of the state, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who is being investigated for sexual harassment and for his management of those who died in nursing homes in the coronavirus crisis.

Cuomo, governor of New York since 2011, has not yet ruled on his intention to run for reelection for the post, which unlike many others in the country, does not have a term limit.

On Cuomo, who is in low hours after enjoying great popularity for two terms, Zeldin said he has “abused the power and the trust that was given to him.” Also that he must go to “save New York.”

“A soldier and a family man”

Zeldin, one of Trump’s staunchest advocates, told Fox and Friends that the Democratic dominance of the state and New York City is “forcing” many residents to leave. This is due to high taxes, job losses, regulations, and the rise in crime.

In his campaign video he is introduced as: “A congressman, a soldier and a family man who fights to protect our wallets, our security and our freedoms.”

More than a hundred state legislators and nearly all New York federal congressmen asked Cuomo to step down from his post. The shadow of impeachment looms over him, but he insists on letting the investigations run their course.

Cuomo, who has denied all harassment allegations against him, has been in office since 2011 and expressed his intention to run for reelection for a fourth term in 2022.