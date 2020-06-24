The Trump administration has temporarily closed the border with Mexico for non-essential travel

Washington.- The President of the USA, Donald Trump, alleged that his « Wall« has » stopped « the entrance of the COVID-19 since Mexico, despite the fact that his country far exceeds the neighbor in the number of deaths and that the border states of Arizona, Texas and California are experiencing a strong spike in infections.

Trump moved to the border with Mexico To celebrate the progress in his star electoral promise, the construction of a border barrier, he chose the state of Arizona, which will be key in the November presidential elections in which he hopes to win a second term.

« I have built the Wall and it has helped 100% (…) It has stopped COVID, it has stopped everything, « said the president during a meeting with local and federal officials in the border town of Yuma (Arizona).

A PARADOX MESSAGE

Trump spoke so despite the fact that Arizona has registered the highest increase in cases of the COVID-19 in the US in the past two weeks, and on Tuesday set a new record of 3,591 positives and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, with nearly 80% of its intensive care unit beds occupied.

The situation is similar in California and Texas, also on the border and that do not stop recording daily contagion records, but Trump insisted on describing a panorama in which the problem was not on his side of the border, but on that of Mexico.

« If you look at some of the cities across the Wall… In California we have an area that is heavily infected on the Mexican side, and if we didn’t have a Wall there, the situation would be catastrophic, « Trump stressed, without clarifying which area he was referring to.

The United States is the country in the world with the highest number of infections and deaths from the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, while Mexico It ranks fourteenth in terms of cases and seventh in terms of deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

D.ND RESTRICTIONS ON ASYLUM

The Trump administration has temporarily closed the border with Mexico for non-essential travel and has indefinitely extended the practice of expelling immigrants who enter the country irregularly through the border area, with the stated objective of containing the pandemic.

« Without these measures, the southern border would be a global epicenter of virus transmission, » Trump said, from a border county that is, paradoxically, one of the most affected by the COVID-19 in Arizona.

Many asylum seekers are now stranded in the border area of Mexico, without any clue as to when they could appear before an immigration judge in the US, but Trump assured that if they continued to enter the country, there would be « a coronavirus catastrophe on the southern border. »

VISIT TO WALL

Trump made those statements before moving to a section of the border fence in the nearby town of San Luis, where he stamped his signature on a plaque installed in the « Wall« to commemorate the 200 miles (322 kilometers) of barrier completed by his Government.

Of that stretch, only 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) have been erected in parts of the border where the US has not had any fences so far: the vast majority of the « Wall« What Trump presumes is a replacement and modernization of gates installed years ago, according to May data from the US Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

The president boasted, however, of the progress in the construction of this new steel border system, which he defined as equipped with state-of-the-art technology and « unscalable », unless someone « achieves an extraordinarily high staircase » due to its 30 approximate feet tall (9.1 meters).

A MESSAGE FOR THE « DREAMERS »

Speaking to the press with the WallTrump briefly referred to undocumented youth known as « dreamers, » who are predominantly Mexican: « My message (to them) is to be of good cheer, » he said, adding that « good things are going to happen for DACA beneficiaries quite a bit. soon ».

Last Thursday, the US Supreme Court upheld the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 and protecting nearly 650,000 « dreamers » from deportation, but Trump has promised to start again the process to end that measure.

Trump also confirmed that he plans to receive his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the White House « quite soon », in what would be the first bilateral meeting between the two.