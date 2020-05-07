The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has reiterated this Wednesday that China could have stopped the coronavirus pandemic, while affirming that Covid-19 is “worse than Pearl Harbor” and “worse than 9/11”.

“And it should never have happened. It could have stopped at the source. It could have stopped in China. It could have stopped correctly at the source. And it was not, “said Trump from the Oval Office, as reported by the CNN television channel.

In this sense, Trump, who has emphasized that “There has never been an attack like this”, has described the outbreak as “the worst attack” that the North American country has suffered. In Japan’s surprise military offensive against the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941 more than 2,000 Americans died, while in the September 11, 2001 attacks there were almost 3,000 fatalities. So far, the coronavirus pandemic has already left more than 73,000 dead in the North American country.

In recent days, Trump and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have toughened their speech regarding China in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that it occurred in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. , origin of the coronavirus. However, in the first steps of the Covid-19 crisis, Trump praised China’s efforts to fight the virus, its management, and its transparency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) itself has repeatedly defended that Washington’s words are merely “speculative” and the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci himself, who coordinates the medical response to the pandemic in the country, has supported the theory of The WHO that everything indicates that the origin is “natural”.

However, the US Administration and countries like Australia insist on opening an independent investigation into the origin of the virus. For its part, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian giant has stated that there are “many reports” that suggest that there were cases of coronavirus in the United States and France at the end of 2019, which would suppose that the origin of the virus is “diverse”.

