In this June 11, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a panel discussion at Gateway Church in Dallas. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – To fuel his re-election campaign – hit by the pandemic, economic collapse and protests of police brutality and racial injustice – President Donald Trump decided to bet that he can inspire encouragement for his most loyal supporters. if he fights against the highest court in the United States, which this week rejected one of the president’s main initiatives on immigration.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday on procedural grounds that the government could not end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects immigrants who arrived in the United States from deportation. United during their childhood. Trump, who frequently tries to get the nation to pay attention to immigration issues when forced to defend himself on other issues, said Friday that he would redouble efforts on that front.

His claim to take advantage of the immigration issue is risky, even for someone who has built his political career in defiance of conventional standards. It could allow Trump to generate excitement among his supporters about an issue that was crucial to his 2016 victory while highlighting Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s difficulties in winning over Hispanic voters, but it could also further alienate voters. undecided, including women from suburban regions who could be decisive in elections.

Some Republicans believe that with less than five months to go before the November election, that fight is not worth fighting.

« It doesn’t make any political, moral, or ethical sense, » said Republican strategist Tim Miller, a frequent Trump critic and former member of Jeb Bush’s unsuccessful campaign to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. « Anyone who likes ( Trump) because of his willingness to ‘dabble’ in racial and immigration issues already supports him and he is not obtaining the support of anyone else. ”

Still, Trump has built his presidency around hard-line immigration policies and the enforcement of strict measures on the border with Mexico. He has been eager to return to those issues after months of negative news headlines about the coronavirus and an economy devastated by the pandemic.

The president plans to travel to Arizona next week to celebrate the construction of the 200-mile (320-kilometer) new border wall that has been completed during his tenure and to hold just his second rally after the campaign was suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than 100,000 dead in the country.

His decision to resume rallies despite virus-contagion concerns is another example of his determination to transform a problem into a political fight to the liking of his supporters.

But COVID and the border wall are different from DACA, which for 8 years has protected 650,000 people who were brought to the United States as children from deportation and granted them work permits.

Polls show that there is widespread support for the program, as well as immigrants who were illegally brought into the United States without their decision.

Some Trump allies acknowledge fears of losing the backing of moderate voters, but the president and certain allies allege that this will be easily offset by the excitement their actions will generate among unshakable conservatives.

Meanwhile, Biden has promised to send a bill to Congress to include DACA in the law codes on his first day as president, if elected, but has also refused to endorse a decriminalization of illegal border crossings, unlike Senator Bernie Sanders and other Democrats who unsuccessfully attempted to win his party’s presidential bid.

Sanders consistently outscored Biden in polls among Hispanic voters during the primaries, which helped the senator score big wins in Nevada and California, though Biden somewhat improved his image among Latinos in states like Texas and Arizona.

Chuck Rocha was Sanders’ top adviser on outreach to Hispanics and has since launched a political action committee focused on motivating Latino voters, especially in highly contested states such as Pennsylvania. He said he already has « people working on it » and plans to use the DACA decision – and the president’s commitment to return to court – « to mark a contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. »

« There is a motivating factor that concerns us with the young Latinos who supported Bernie Sanders and who have not yet supported Joe Biden, » said Rocha. « But these people went to school with these DACA recipients. These guys are friends of these DACA recipients. These people understand that their friends are as American as they are, so it really gets to the heart of an emotional issue. ”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that « Democrats really seem to be using some DACA recipients as pawns » for electoral purposes, adding: « That is despicable. »

Julia Rodriguez, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, said for her part that the Democratic candidate is not willing to stand idly by while « Trump continues to increase his actions to strengthen his base of followers. » Rather, she said, Biden is « reaching out to female voters, young voters, voters of color. »

Trump and his campaign have also focused their response to the Supreme Court decision on the actions they have taken to nominate more conservative judges for the highest court. That is despite the fact that Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed to the post by Republican President George W. Bush, is the author of the DACA ruling.

Trump has already used federal courts as a powerful motivating factor for his supporter base, fueling fears around potential Democratic officials selected to enter them. For years, conservatives have viewed gaining dominant representation in federal courts as crucial to slowing down the country’s cultural transformation, and Trump has largely indulged them, appointing more judges than Barack Obama or any of the past presidents. .

« Conservative judges were a very important issue in 2016 and will be again this November, » said Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for the Trump campaign.

Marisa Franco, based in Arizona and co-founder of Mijente, a political activist organization that organizes Hispanics, says she views the decision on DACA – and Trump’s response – as « an opportunity for Biden, » but considers that the Promising to send a bill to Congress is insufficient.

« I think he can go further and must go further to really solve these problems, » said Franco. He said that federal agencies like the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service “really operate similarly to what we are seeing in local police departments across the country. They are operating with blank checks without accountability, « and Biden » needs to step in and clean the house. «

Associated Press journalist Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.