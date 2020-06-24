HOUSTON – President Donald Trump’s administration will end federal financial aid to 13 community centers testing for coronaviruses, seven of which are located in Texas.

Aid will only go until the 30th of this month. The other six centers that will stop receiving federal funds are located in Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration had already tried to withdraw aid to these centers in April, but the pressure exerted by congressmen from these states caused the decision to be reversed and extended until this month.

The government’s idea is that it helps

These centers are administered by the states or local administrations.

In a communication sent to Telemundo Houston,

The Trump administration’s evidence czar, Admiral Brett Giroir, denied that the

federal government was taking away resources to run tests of

COVID-19.

“On the contrary, we have expanded the testing sites from the original 41 to more than 600 in 48 states and the District of Columbia,” said Giroir.

The admiral insisted that through the

Department of Health and Human Services, the federal government will increase capacity

testing and it will make it more accessible to less favored communities. “

Finally, he added that he has already spoken with the governors of the five states involved, who agreed with the decision.

The decision has generated controversy, even more so when President Donald Trump declared over the weekend that “I have asked my people to slow down the pace of the tests”, since – according to him – the fact that a greater number is shown of being infected makes his government look bad.

All about coronavirus: Subscribe to our special newsletter and receive all the news of COVID-19 in our area. Click here to sign up.