By Humeyra Pamuk and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (.) – The Donald Trump government is “boosting” an initiative to withdraw global industrial supply chains from China while considering new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with the United States’ strategy. .

President Donald Trump, who has raised the tone of his attacks on China ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, has long been trying to bring factories from abroad.

Economic destruction and coronavirus deaths in the United States are giving the government a push to move production from China and reduce dependence on the supply chain, even if other countries are to take China’s place, current and former senior officials said. US government officials.

“We have been working on (reducing dependence on our supply from chains in China) for the past few years, but now we are leveraging the initiative,” Keith Krach, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and environment at the State Department, told ..

“I think it is essential to understand where the critical point is and where there are bottlenecks,” Krach said, adding that the matter was key to the security of the United States and that the government could announce new measures soon.

The US Department of Commerce, the State Department and other agencies are looking for ways to pressure companies to move both their suppliers and their manufacturing out of China.

Tax incentives and possible relocation subsidies are measures being considered to spur the changes, current and former officials told ..

“There is pressure from the entire government for this,” said one.

Agencies are investigating what manufacturing should be considered “essential” and how to produce these goods outside of China.

Trump’s policy on China has been defined behind the scenes by struggles between pro-trade advisers and those who distrust China; Now the latter say that their time has come.

“This moment is a perfect storm; the pandemic has crystallized all the concerns that people have had about doing business with China,” said another senior US official.

“All the money that people think they have earned by making deals with China before has now been largely overshadowed by economic damage” from the coronavirus, the official said.

(additional information from Alex Alper, David Lawder, Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)