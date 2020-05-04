The United States government is “fueling” an initiative to reduce global dependence on China’s industrial supply chains as it evaluates new tariffs to punish Beijing for the way it handled the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with northern planning. -American.

US and China flags 07/30/2019 REUTERS / Aly Song

Photo: .

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has stepped up attacks on China before the November US presidential election, has promised to bring manufacturing back from abroad.

Now, economic destruction and the huge number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are driving the government to move dependence on the production and supply chain away from China, even if it goes to other friendlier nations, acting and retired officials said. of the American government.

“We have been working on (reducing dependence on our supply chains from China) for the past few years, but now we are boosting that initiative,” Keith Krach, US undersecretary for economic growth, energy and environment, told ..

The US Department of Commerce, State and other agencies are looking for ways to pressure companies to shift supplies and manufacturing outside of China. Tax incentives and possible reform subsidies are among the measures considered to encourage change, US officials and former officials told ..

Trump’s ‘Chinese policy’ has been characterized by behind-the-scenes fights between China’s pro-trade advisers and ‘hawks’, and they say it’s time.

“This moment is a perfect storm; the pandemic has crystallized all the concerns that people had about doing business with China,” said another senior US official.

“All the money that people think they made in making deals with China before now is often overshadowed by the economic damage” caused by the coronavirus, the official said.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

