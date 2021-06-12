Trump administration demanded information from Apple on Democratic congressmen and journalists

15 minutes. The Department of Justice under the Presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021) required and seized metadata of Democratic congressmen and their work and personal environments from the Apple company, in order to investigate leaks to the press about Russia, the newspaper reported. The New York Times.

Among the lawmakers whose data was seized is Adam Schiff, who currently chairs the Lower House Intelligence Committee. Congressman Eric Swalwell, who participated in the Democratic White House primaries, confirmed to CNN that he was also the subject of the search.

Swalwell also said that one of the relatives from whom mega-cats were also seized was a minor.

The Department of Justice, then under Jeff Sessions, required the documents from Apple in February 2018 through a secret order, which was renewed three times until expiring in 2021.

It was then that the company with the bitten apple informed those affected that their medata had been seized by the Department of Justice.

Without precedents

The objective of the Trump administration was to investigate where the abundant leaks to the media about the contacts of the then president’s environment with the Kremlin came from.

According to the Times, the mechanism used by the Trump administration to investigate the leaks is unprecedented in Congress.

In the framework of the same investigation, the Department led by Sessions also requested information from journalists. CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post were recently informed about this.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi stated that “these actions appear to be another heinous assault on democracy waged by the former president.”

For his part, Schiff urged the Justice Department to carry out an investigation into the political use of the institution “by a corrupt president.”

The Intelligence Committee chaired by Schiff was one of those that led the investigations into Trump’s alleged ties to the Kremlin. And then about his contacts with Ukraine that led to the first “impeachment” against him.