The Trump administration plans to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by the end of 2020, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The official declined to be identified publicly.

Executives and other experts have previously suggested that clinical trials to ensure a safe and effective vaccine could take a minimum of 12 to 18 months.

Several Health Department agencies announced plans in April to partner with more than 15 European pharmaceutical companies and regulators in an effort to stimulate the development of vaccines and treatments for the disease.

The Trump administration’s most recent efforts to accelerate vaccine development were first reported by Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.

Called “Operation Warp Speed”, the project will link private pharmaceutical companies with government and military agencies in an attempt to reduce the time to develop a vaccine by up to eight months, according to Bloomberg News.

Last month, President Donald Trump instructed Health Secretary Alex Azar to speed up the development of a vaccine, and government officials have been meeting for three to four weeks, the report added.

