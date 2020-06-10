WASHINGTON (AP) – In his statements since the death of George Floyd, Donald Trump has mentioned the need for “law and order”, the fight against crime and the dangerous ideas of the “liberal left.” But when it comes to tackling racism, he hasn’t said much.

The President of the United States has remained almost silent on that issue, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote. And he insists that he has “done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

But the lack of a relevant discussion about racism by the White House has exposed the president to criticism that he has failed to show leadership during the riots over Floyd’s death, and that he has fueled the situation with his mantra. of “law and order” and his tweets about looting and shooting, vicious dogs and sinister weapons.

Atlanta Mayor Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms noted that Trump’s relative silence on racism and his harsh rhetoric towards protesters have created a confusing dynamic for relevant national conversation.

“I think we have to have the conversation with him away,” Bottoms said. “Having a conversation with him would be like having a conversation with a madman. It wouldn’t mean anything.

For his part, Trump has been quick to cite a full economy before the coronavirus outbreak, which benefited all racial groups, in addition to his work to secure permanent funding for historically African-American universities, opportunity zones in cities, and reform. of criminal sentencing procedures.

But those who flooded the streets after Floyd’s death want to know how he plans to tackle the systemic racism they believe is to blame for what happened, which is the same as the leader believes.

In a recent act to highlight job creation in May, Trump was asked about his plan to address racial inequality, and presented his answer through an economic prism.

“What happened to our country, and what they see now, has been happening; it’s the best thing that could happen for race relations. For the African-American community, for the Asian-American community, for the Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything, because our country is very strong, and that is my plan. “

Housing Secretary Ben Carson, the highest-ranking African-American official in the Trump administration, suggested over the weekend that the president would address the issues “in some detail” this week and that Americans should “reserve their judgments.”

According to government officials, Trump is reviewing various proposals. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has avoided answering directly when asked if Trump believes in the existence of systemic racism, answering only that the president denounces an “injustice” when he sees it.

Some Trump aides have spoken internally of getting the president to address the nation to address the relationship between police and communities and racial injustice, but others have advised otherwise, noting that it would do no good.

Long before Trump, other presidents have had to deal with racism and its effects, from the Kerner commission created by Lyndon B. Johnson to investigate the racial unrest of the 1960s, to Bill Clinton’s “Race Initiative” or the “beer summit” organized by Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 with Harvard African-American professor Henry Louis Gates and the white police sergeant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who detained him after a misunderstanding outside his home.

More discussion is needed, said Meena Bose, presidential historian at Hofstra University.

“I don’t know if the United States has really had a sustained conversation about race and really addressed these issues in the extended way that we saw in the 1950s and 1960s,” Bose said.

The president has said that Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was fired and charged with second-degree murder for immobilizing Floyd on the floor by placing his knee on his neck for several minutes, must have “broken”.

In more than two weeks of daily protests, tens of thousands of Americans, from urban centers to small towns, have called for police reform and a reevaluation of racial injustice.

Trump, for his part, has focused on organized left-wing protesters and tried to present the disaster that awaits the country if he turns his back on him in November and elects Democrat Joe Biden. From his Twitter account, the president claimed Tuesday without evidence that a 75-year-old protester from Buffalo, New York who suffered a serious injury in an incident with the police belonged to the radical Antifa and that Democrats should “let the police do their job. ”

“Sometimes you see some horrible things like the ones we saw recently,” he said Monday, referring to Floyd’s death, during a meeting with security forces at the White House. “But 99, I say 99.9, but let’s leave it in 99% of them are great people ”.

Trump, a former real estate owner who attended high-level schools and lived in an attic in Manhattan before moving to the White House, has had a long and complicated relationship with the African-American community.

In 1989, he released a full-page advertisement in New York newspapers after the arrest of five young African-Americans and Latinos for the assault of a white woman who played sports in Central Park, calling for the reimposition of the death penalty. The convictions of those known as “The Central Park Five” were overturned in 2002 after the confession of another man. Trump never apologized.

Earlier in his real estate career, Trump and his father were sued by the Justice Department for violating fair housing laws by discriminating against African-American applicants. The matter was settled by signing a consent decree, but they did not admit their fault.

Before his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump spent years defending the false accusation that Obama, the country’s only black president, was not born in the United States.

The Rev. Darrell Scott, a Cleveland pastor who served as the liaison between Trump and the African-American community, said that prior to Floyd’s murder, there was a relative “detente” in the conversation because the president had made strides to tackle economic inequality.

Madhani reported from Chicago and Lemire from New York.