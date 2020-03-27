United States President Donald Trump forced General Motors (GM) to produce respirators for the US government on Friday shortly after the automaker announced it would produce 10,000 units a month in conjunction with Ventec Life Systems.

EFE –

Trump invoked the Defense Production law to force GM to produce respirators hours after it attacked the automaker and its president, Mary Barra, on Twitter, and after previously denying that the country needed the production of tens of thousands of units of this medical equipment.

“Today I have signed a presidential memorandum ordering the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use all available authority under the Defense Production Act to demand that General Motors to accept, execute and prioritize federal contracts to respirators“Trump said in a statement.

“Our negotiations with GM about their ability to provide respirators They have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give and take of the normal recruitment process to continue. GM I was wasting time, “added Trump.

The newspaper “The New York Times” noted that GM was negotiating with the Trump administration to finance the conversion of a car assembly plant in Indiana to produce respirators together with the Ventec Life Systems firm.

According to the newspaper, GM and Ventec requested 1,000 million dollars for the production of the respirators.

Earlier today, Trump had already warned GM that it would use the Defense Production law to compel the manufacturer to manufacture the respirators.

In a series of tweets, Trump attacked GM and Barra.

“As usual with ‘this’ General Motors, things seem not to work. They said they were going to give us very quickly 40,000 respirators much needed. Now they are saying there will only be 6,000 by the end of April and they want a lot of money, “Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Always a disaster with Mary B.,” added the American president.

And in another tweet with a more exalted tone, the president considered that GM “You MUST immediately open your stupidly abandoned Lordstown Ohio plant, or other plants, and START PRODUCING RESPIRATORS ALREADY!!! FORD STARTS WITH THE RESPIRATORS, QUICK!!”.

After the series of tweets, and before Trump invoked the Defense Production law, GM and Ventec announced that they would assign 1,000 workers the production of respirators at the Indiana plant.

Mary Barra said in a statement that “GM is in a position to help produce more respirators thanks to the incredible performance of the global supply base of GM and Ventec. Our teams have moved mountains to find real solutions that save lives and fight the pandemic. ”

Trump’s rush to get him GM produce massive amounts of respirators contrasts with his declarations of the last days, in which he denied the need for more units of this medical team that is key to the survival of the most seriously ill patients of COVID-19.

Trump has questioned the statements of the governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, and the mayor of the city of the same name, Bill de Blasio, that his health system needs 40,000 respirators faced with the expected demand for these devices.

The president declared last night in an interview with the Fox News television network that he did not believe that New York needed 40,000 respirators, as requested by Cuomo and De Blasio: “You go to big hospitals and they have two respirators. And now suddenly they are saying ‘Can we ask for 30,000 respirators? “Trump assured.