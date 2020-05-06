The president considered the workers of his country as “warriors”, for continuing to work, despite the fact that this could seriously affect the health of some.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, recognized that “There may be some” deaths because of the coronavirus as states reverse restrictions imposed to contain its spread and begin to revive the economy.

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday on ABC, Trump said that “There may be some (deaths) because (the people) will not be locked in an apartment or a house or whatever”.

However, the president declared that, “at the same time, we are going to practice social distancing, we are going to wash our hands, we’re going to do a lot of the things we’ve learned during the last period of time. “

He also stated that he has defended the need to reopen the states’ economy, since social restrictions have led people to overdose and commit suicide. “Look what’s going on. People are losing their jobs. We have to be back and that is what we are doing“He asserted.

Workers are “warriors”

During his visit to a medical supplies factory in Phoenix, Arizona, the president urged the country to move toward economic reopening, and recognized the efforts of his country’s workers, whom he called “warriors,” despite the fact that This can seriously affect the health of some.

“The people of our country are warriors and I am looking at them. I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be seriously affected? Yes, but we have to open our country and we have to open it soon ”.

Trump said that, following the pandemic, the United States is recovering its manufacturing vocation, and that its administration has recovered 160 million jobs.

“The United States declared independence almost 250 years ago, but in recent decades, Washington politicians have allowed our independence to be shipped abroad, subcontracted, and established in other countries, but we are regaining it.”

With information from Europa Press