The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that there will be several victims by COVID-19 before the imminent economic reopening in that country, since there will be fewer people protected in confinement in their homes.

“It is possible, there will be some” deceased when the measures of unconfining are lifted, admitted the president, who argued that the population “will not be confined to an apartment, a house or wherever it is.”

Trump has been eager to relax restrictions of social distancing to resume activity in the United States, the current focus of the coronavirus pandemic, given the severe economic impact and against the recommendations of a large number of medical experts.

In this sense, its vice president Mike Pence had indicated that by the end of May or the beginning of June, the Government expects that the outlook will be “very different” from the current one, with the peak in the number of cases already exceeded and more than half of the country’s states in the process of gradual de-escalation.

Will keep crisis cabinet

On the other hand, the US president affirmed this Wednesday that his response team to COVID-19 will remain “indefinitely” with its focus focused on security and economic openness, just one day after announcing his intention to dismantle it and distribute his tasks. in different federal agencies.

“The White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has done an excellent job bringing together highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future,” Trump said in his account. Twitter

The crisis room is made up of renowned medical experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who on more than one occasion have distanced themselves from the president’s statements, even contradicting him.

“The Working Group will continue indefinitely concentrating on the Security and Openness of our country again. We can add or remove people, as appropriate, “he reported.

.