15 minutes. US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to “withhold” federal funds from two key states in the presidential elections next November, Nevada and Michigan.

This is due to their plans to facilitate voting by mail for security reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In two tweets, Trump took a new step in his campaign against voting by mail, an option he used to participate in the Florida primaries.

Now he fears that it could harm him in November, so he insists, without proof, that it could lead to electoral fraud.

“Nevada ‘thinks’ that it can send illegal vote-by-mail ballots by mail, creating a huge stage of electoral fraud for the state and the United States. They can’t! If they do, I ‘think’ I can withhold the funds from the state,” Trump wrote about Nevada’s plans to hold its June 9 legislative primaries by mail only.

The president also directed that threat to Michigan.

The territory “has sent applications to vote by mail to 7.7 million people” for its August primaries and general elections.

“I will ask that funds be withheld from Michigan if they want to go down this electoral fraud path!” He added.

Trump did not clarify what funds he could withhold and it is not clear that he can legally do so. This is because the states and localities have the power to make decisions about their elections.

In addition, most of the funds from the coronavirus stimulus package that were earmarked for Nevada and Michigan have already been released.

Speaking to the press later, Trump hinted that he does not plan to follow through on his threats.

He said he does not believe that it will be “necessary” to retain the funds at least in the case of Michigan.

“The ballots sent by mail are something very dangerous, they are the object of massive fraud,” said the president.

Trump reiterated this comment despite the fact that there is no evidence about it and several studies denied that point.

No evidence of electoral fraud

The documented cases of electoral fraud in the US are so few that it is “more likely that a person will be struck by lightning posing as another voter at the polls,” according to the independent Brennan Center for Justice of the University in 2017. from New York.

However, Trump claimed after his 2016 electoral victory that 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants voted in those elections, without providing any evidence.

Therefore, he created an Electoral Fraud Commission to investigate his own complaints, which was dissolved a few months later, without having found any evidence of problems.

Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida presidential primaries two months ago, something his spokesman, Kayleigh McEnany, justified on Wednesday by stating that “he is the president” and has “reason” not to be present in his state of residence. the day of the primaries.

Health concerns stemming from the coronavirus crisis led several states to postpone their primaries or promote voting by mail, something that in the US is only allowed as a generalized option – without the need for extra justification – in 29 states.

Trump’s threats focused on two Democrat-ruled states – Nevada and Michigan – even though other Republican-led ones are also facilitating mail-in voting, such as West Virginia or Utah.