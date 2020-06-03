Donald Trump, last Monday posing with a Bible in front of the Church of Saint John.Patrick Semansky / AP

On Monday afternoon, a few minutes before the curfew in the city of Washington – set at 7:00 p.m. – Donald Trump addressed the American people to defend the protests against racism, but also to send a heavy-handed message against the violent derivative of this mobilization, initiated as a result of a dramatic case of police brutality in Minneapolis and spread throughout the country. From the gardens of the White House, he stated: “I will fight to protect you, I am your president of law and order, an ally of all peaceful protesters, but in recent days our nation is under attack by professional anarchists, violent gangsters, looters… ”

And practically at the same time as he spoke, police officers and reservist soldiers of the National Guard violently dispersed with tear gas a peaceful concentration that took place in front of the presidential residence. Thus, they unblocked the path so that the president could walk from his residence to the historic Church of Saint John, damaged by fire Sunday night in the heat of the protests and known as the temple of the presidents because the leaders of the country to pray since 1816.

Together with her daughter and adviser Ivanka, she posed in front of the church for a few minutes with a Bible in hand, drawing criticism from various religious leaders, beginning with Mariann E. Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal diocese of Washington DC.

The interest in controlling the news cycle after a fateful weekend, marked by the riots and the news that he had taken refuge for a while on Friday in the underground bunker built for cases of attack in the White House, led to Trump’s efforts in Take that photograph, according to the reconstruction that the American press has done based on anonymous sources from the Administration.

According to The New York Times, the plan for a personal show of firmness was born out of Ivanka Trump’s hand and was designed in more detail at a meeting that also included Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband and also a White House adviser.

He would first address the nation from the White House and then walk to the damaged church and pose there before the cameras. That same morning, his rival in the November presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, had met with African-American religious leaders in Delaware, his state, and had been portrayed praying alongside them.

To give a good replica with the Bible in hand, Trump had to cross Lafayette Square, which at that time, before the curfew, was taken by peaceful protesters. Justice Department sources quoted by The Washington Post noted that it was the attorney general himself, William Barr, who ordered the eviction at half past six in the afternoon. The photo took just a minute after 7pm. “It was just to win the news cycle, it is not clear to me that things will be better for us tomorrow,” an adviser to Donald Trump told the newspaper.

This Wednesday, in an interview on Fox News Radio, the president defended the image and claimed to have no knowledge that a violent eviction of the concentration was going to be ordered. “I didn’t know who was there,” he said. On the pose, he commented: “Most of the religious leaders liked it, why shouldn’t they like it? I am standing in front of a church that had been through trauma… It is fortunate that it did not burn, ”he said.

In his Twitter account, the president took the defense of his management of this crisis to such a level that he considered himself the president who has done the most for African-Americans in the history of the United States, except for the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln, who abolished slavery. “I have done more for African Americans than any other president in the history of the United States, with the possible exception of another Republican president, the late and great Abraham Lincoln,” the Republican leader boasted.