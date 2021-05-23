Trujillo wins 2-3 at the Valdivia stadium

05/23/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

The Trujillo played and won 2-3 as a visitor last Sunday’s match at the First of May. The Valdivia He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Fill at home (0-1) and the other in front of the UD Edge Fountain in his fiefdom (3-1). For his part, Trujillo had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the AD Lobon. With this good result, the Trujillo set is second, while the Valdivia is tenth at the end of the game.

The meeting started face to face for him Valdivia, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Robert in the 12th minute, concluding the first period with a 1-0 on the light.

The second half started in a favorable way for the Trujillo team, who got the tie thanks to a goal from Alberto a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 50. However, the home team took the lead on the scoreboard, making it 2-1 through a goal from Miguel Angel in minute 57. But later the Trujillo reacted and equalized the contest by a bit of Chori in minute 58. After a new play increased the score of the visiting team, which came back with a goal from Angel Luis in minute 68. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 2-3 on the scoreboard.

At the moment, the Valdivia he gets 20 points and the Trujillo with 34 points.

On the following day the team of Vicente Fer will face against Racing Valverdeño, Meanwhile he Trujillo de Maxi will be measured against Bell tower.

Data sheetValdivia:Ayensu, Sandoval, Roberto, Curro, Ruco, Patricio, Isaac Appiah, Loren, Moraga, Alejandro and Miguel ÁngelTrujillo:Jordi Pérez, Nando, Formaggioni, Juanki, Angel Luis, Monroy, Gonzalez, Alberto, Chori, Herrero and JoseluStadium:First of MayGoals:Roberto (1-0, min. 12), Alberto (1-1, min. 50), Miguel Ángel (2-1, min. 57), Chori (2-2, min. 58) and Angel Luis (2- 3, min. 68)