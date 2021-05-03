Trujillo adds three points after defeating Chinato 3-1

05/02/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

The Trujillo added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him Chinato this sunday in the Municipal. The Trujillo He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Bell tower. On the part of the visiting team, the Chinato reaped a tie to one against the Fill, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat the Chinato was placed in ninth position at the end of the duel, while the Trujillo is fifth.

The first team to score was the Trujillo, which premiered the luminous through a goal from Joselu in the 11th minute. Chinato achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Beekeeper at 20 minutes. The Trujillo team went ahead with a bit of Alberto shortly before the end, specifically in 44. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-1.

In the second period, luck came for the local team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard through another goal from the penalty spot of Joselu, who thus achieved a double at 61 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 3-1.

The technician of the Trujillo, Maxi, gave entry to the field to Jose Luis, Adrian Y Julian replacing Alberto, Chori Y Monroy, while on the part of the Chinato, Emilio Gil replaced Alberto, Guy, Luis Delgado, Xumi Y Knight for Olive, Cunha, Jorge Canelo Gamez, Garcia Y Vargas.

A total of eight yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Formaggioni, blacksmith, Alberto Y Sanz, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Highlander, Garcia, Jorge Canelo Gamez Y Olive and with red to Highlander (2 yellow).

With this result, the Trujillo he gets 27 points and the Chinato with 22 points.

On the next day the Trujillo will play against him Calamonte away from home and the Chinato will play his match against him Racing Valverdeño at home.

Data sheetTrujillo:Jordi Pérez, Joselu, David Pérez, Angel Luis, Formaggioni, Nando, Monroy (Juliano, min.87), Chori (Adrian, min.81), Alberto (Jose Luis, min.74), Herrero and JuankiChinato:Carrasco, Serrano, Gonzalez, Garcia (Xumi, min.71), Jorge Canelo Gámez (Luis Delgado, min.64), Colmenero, Pope, Cunha (Chico, min.64), Parral, Vargas (Caballero, min.81) and Oliva (Alberto, min.64)Stadium:MunicipalGoals:Joselu (1-0, min. 11), Colmenero (1-1, min. 20), Alberto (2-1, min. 44) and Joselu (3-1, min. 61)