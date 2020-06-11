MARTINSVILLE, Virginia, USA (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. quietly drove down the stretch and scored his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, winning Wednesday under the lights of Martinsville Speedway.

Truex, 2017 cup champion, has been one of NASCAR’s top winners for the past three years. But in the first 10 races of the season, he had been unable to traverse the winning lane for the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

The losing streak ended on Wednesday night.

Truex won the so-called “Martinsville grandfather clock” by prevailing on a track measuring just 0.526 miles (841 meters). It was first imposed with new chief mechanic Jason Small.

“I knew we were going to win one soon,” Truex said. “Hopefully we can get on a hot streak.”

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski – who has had two wins this season – and Joey Logano made it 2-3-4 for the Penske team.

The competition began shortly after NASCAR banned the use of the Confederate flag in their careers and properties, after Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the series, had so requested.

Martinsville capped a streak of seven cup races with no spectators on the road courses, since it was possible to resume the campaign interrupted by the coronavirus.

That streak ends Sunday, when 1,000 Florida servicemen, who will represent Homestead Air Force Base and the Southern Command in Doral, will be able to attend the stands. They will be guests of honor at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The following week, in the Talladega Superspedway, up to 5,000 fans will be able to enter, after a health check and with masks. They may not approach less than 1.8 meters (six feet) from each other nor have access to the center circle of the racetrack.