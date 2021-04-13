Trueno Force fans revealed what they liked about the movie – Tomatazos

Movies

One of the most unexpected results of the pandemic is that there were fewer superhero movies in 2020. In 2020 DC released two movies and Marvel none; all premieres had to be delayed for obvious reasons.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The result is that that year and still in 2021 many of the films of the genre were released on streaming services. Disney Plus delivered a couple of unusual examples of the genre: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and Flora and Ulises – 85%. In 2021 he has been premiering the highly anticipated MCU series and in July he will premiere Black Widow. HBO Max gave us in late 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and this year the highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and in August The Suicide Squad
.
As expected in terms of streaming, Netflix was the one who has been delivering the most movies: The Old Guard – 73%, Superheroes – 65%, Freaks: You’re One of Us, Power Project – 68% re including the Spanish film Secret Origins – 92%, which is Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins – 79%, but with superheroes.

To continue this streak, Netflix has just released Fuerza Thunder – 20%, the latest collaboration between Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, who has directed several of the actress’s films. She also co-stars with Octavia Spencer. It is no secret that the film has not done well with critics. That raises the following question: How have you been doing with viewers? Just as bad. On Rotten Tomatoes the audience rating is 24%; that is, one point less than what you have in the Tomatometer there.

You may also like: Thunder Force | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

That said, the movie has its redeemable points and, for the same reason, the fans decided to go to Twitter to talk about what they did like about the film. We can summarize it in three points: female and LGBTQ representation; Jason Bateman with crab claws and Melissa mccarthy eating raw chicken. This last point needs an explanation. In the movie when Lydia gets her powers she learns that now she can only eat raw chicken. This detail caught the attention of many people. Here are the best tweets:

That new Thunder Force movie on Netflix is ​​actually pretty cool. The acting is kind of bad and the story is fine, but there were gay dads, lesbian representation, and mentions of non-binary people

.

I didn’t like Fuerza Thunder so much, but I love that there are women blacklists and that the main roles are women. It is very inspiring. I also look forward to the day when it is not necessary to post something like this.

Thunder Force is now on Netflix. My overall impression is that the film is ‘meh’, but I can’t deny that it feels good to see superheroes who look like this:

Thunder Force Was Fun, But Jason Bateman As Crab Man Steals The Movie

Jason Bateman doesn’t care what he gets… he just plays the same character and I love him. His chemistry with Melissa McCarthy on Thunderforce is hilarious.

Jason Bateman with crab arms is officially the weirdest thing I’ve ever been sexually attracted to. Thank you, Thunder Force.

I just had to do the Jason Bateman fancam as a sexy crab man in Thunder Force (2021).

I saw Fuerza Thunder last night, and the first thing I googled this morning was’ What was raw chicken on Fuerza Thunder?

If you think the idea of ​​Melissa McCarthy eating raw chicken is the funniest thing you’ve ever heard, Thunder Force was made for you. If not, probably NOT.

https://twitter.com/ianloring/status/1380959409879330821

Thunder Force is about a superhero who starts a carnivorous diet and becomes incredibly strong from eating raw chicken thanks to its amino acids. Really.

This is one more example that no matter how bad a movie is, it can always have a silver lining, be it the positive portrayal or its quirks like men with crab claws or raw chicken. Please don’t go eat it.

Do not leave without having read: Netflix prepares live-action Gundam movie