One of the favorite costumes of the Man of Steel fans is the black one, so they expected that during the events of ‘Justice League’, the superhero will wear it because he was recovering, however, Whedon decided to do without him, But everything indicates that Snyder will present it, so a fan art of the black suit of Superman emerged in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

After opening the DCEU, Krypton’s last son soon lost some of his popularity by sharing the scene with other heroes of this universe, as was the case of the night knight, who ended up overshadowing him during the events seen in ‘Batman V Superman’ and finally, after his participation in ‘Justice League’, he ended up making a small cameo in ‘Shazam!’ .

This was in part because Warner Bros. planned to give the DCEU a soft reboot, so Henry Cavill would be replaced by another actor to impersonate Superman, but with the news that the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ will be shown, Cavill has managed to get a new agreement to continue in this universe, so Snyder will give Superman the place he deserves.

It is for this reason that the digital artist, Mizuri, decided to make a design that shows What would Henry Cavill look like wearing the black suit of Superman in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and unlike his previous movies, the superhero shows a big beard, giving him a rougher look.

It is still unknown whether Snyder will call Henry Cavill. for him to return to record some scenes for his new version, but what is certain is that this time Superman will wear his black suit, which makes a lot of sense since in the comics this is worn by the superhero during his recovery periods and since he had just returned from death, it was obvious that he was going to use it.

This is how a fan art of the Superman black suit was revealed, which Snyder wanted to use from the first movie, but finally opted for red and blue because it is the suit of hope, which is precisely the message he was trying to convey with ‘Man of Steel’, but now he will seek to show a new face of the last son of Krypton.