We cling so much to the love of a person that sometimes it is difficult to realize that this is hurting our hearts more and it’s not worth it. However, once the blindfold falls off, there is no way to make the same mistake twice and the true path to love is taken: El Self-Love

Maybe there was no other way to know, mistakes are the push and pull of ears we need when we can see the signs. No matter how many times you were wrong or didn’t realize it, in this life you can always start over. Maybe you needed to be broken to pick up the pieces yourself and realize your own worth.

After a relationship was a mistake, it’s hard to go your own way, but once you start that journey to know yourself, the right person will find you and you won’t need it but you can love freely without holding on.

The important lesson of a former partner is not the mistake, it is to learn what forms are not needed to love a person. The exes are life lessons that teach us to love in a better way and teach us that we can love ourselves and that we don’t need more.

True love is found after the mistake of your life And that’s when you realize that love should not be asked or begged for. You will learn that the right man will have no excuses to be with you in the moments that really matter and will never deny you support.

A woman who decided to make her own way will discover that love hurts sometimes, but no more than the times it makes you smile and feel good. True love is not violent or jealous, true love is inner peace and you find it in front of the mirror. And in the end, you will realize that true love is self-love.

