In the image, a record of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who described as "horrifying" the video in which the indigenous leader Allan Adam is rammed by a mounted police officer and once on the ground, beaten several times.

Toronto (Canada), Jun 12 . .- The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, wants to accelerate the changes in the police forces, which, according to him, are affected by “systemic racism”, after the appearance this Friday of a video in which a mounted police officer repeatedly hits an indigenous man.

Trudeau called the video in which the indigenous leader Allan Adam was rammed by a Mounted Police officer and once on the ground, beaten several times, as “horrifying”.

“We have all seen the horrifying video of the arrest of Chief Adam and we must go all the way. Like many people, I have questions about what happened. The independent investigation has to be transparent and carried out so that we have answers,” said the prime minister. Canadian.

“Also, we know that it is not an isolated event. Many black and indigenous Canadians do not feel safe around the Police. It is unacceptable. And as a Government, we have to change it,” added Trudeau during his daily press conference.

Trudeau, who condemned the “systemic racism” that exists in Canada and its police forces after the death of African-American George Floyd in the United States after a police officer pressed his neck against the floor with his knee for almost nine minutes, stressed that “Reforms are necessary at all levels and these reforms have to be done quickly.”

Adam was detained along with his wife in the parking lot of a casino in the town of Fort McMurray, about 2,650 kilometers northwest of Toronto, because the registration of his vehicle had expired.

After his arrest, the victim published on social media images of his face with the wounds he sustained after being beaten by the Mounted Police agent and accused the police force of racism and brutality.

Adam’s complaint coincided with protests in the United States, Canada and other countries over Floyd’s death and against police brutality and racism in the security forces.

After Trudeau’s statement today, Curtis Zablocki, deputy director of the Mounted Police in the province of Alberta, where Fort McMurray is located, retracted the statements he made on Wednesday, denying that there was systemic racism in this body. .

Zablocki declared this Friday: “Racism is found in all aspects of our society, in our institutions and in our police services. I recognize that this also applies to the Mounted Police.”