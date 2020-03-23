Trudeau reprimands Canadians for not taking social distancing measures

“When we see people outside in the sunlight, and in large groups, it is really worrying,” said the prime minister.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau He rebuked this Monday those who do not take the social distancing measures suggested by the government to avoid more cases of contagion by Covid-19.

In a national conference, the president explained that those who ignore precautionary measures they not only expose themselves but the rest of the population to risk in the North American nation.

“If you choose to ignore (the government’s) advice, you are not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting others at risk as well. We need you to make the right decisions“He expressed.

He added that “it’s enough”Of non-compliance with regulations to prevent the spread of the pathogen. He indicated that the government has put “all options on the table” although these will not help if the population of Canada “does not do its job”.

On the other hand, he announced that the government will intensify the media campaigns to warn of the impact of disease containment by encouraging social distancing. This, because he stated that he has not noticed concern in much of the citizenry.

At the moment, he explained that Ontario is the province with the highest number of cases reported today, with 78 infections to add a total of 503 in that region.

Canada It is the second country with the highest number of cases in America: 1,469 and 20 deaths.

“It is the largest increase reported in one day to date. To this total are also added six deaths and eight recoveries, “Trudeau said of the report at the time. (Ntx)