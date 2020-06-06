15 minutes. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a demonstration in Ottawa on Friday protesting police brutality and against racism.

The protest developed after the death in Minneapolis, USA, of George Floyd. Trudeau dropped to one knee on the ground in respect.

Trudeau did not speak during the rally that repeated the slogan “Black Lives Matter”.

Attendees were silent for nine minutes, just as a police officer pressed Floyd’s neck with his knee.

At that time, the Canadian Prime Minister dropped to one knee and lowered his head.

Hours earlier, during his daily press conference, Trudeau applauded the peaceful protests against discriminatory practices and police brutality called for the coming days in different cities of the country.

In recent days, Trudeau recognized that there is “systematic discrimination” against black and other racial minorities in Canada.

The “Black Lives Matter” also resonated in Toronto

In Toronto, hundreds of people participated in a demonstration similar to that also attended by the city’s Chief of Police, Mark Saunders.

Likewise, Saunders dropped a knee to the ground as a sign of respect.

Protesters marched through downtown Toronto carrying banners referring to Floyd’s death and shouting “I can’t breathe”, the phrase Floyd repeated several times before he died.

Many of downtown Toronto’s businesses protected their windows with wooden planks in anticipation of riots and violence.

However, the demonstration was uneventful.

Saunders, Toronto’s first black police chief, wrote on his Twitter account that he and his officers met with protesters and knelt down.

“We see them and we are listening. The Toronto Police fully supports peaceful and safe demonstrations both this weekend and forever. We have to stand together to make changes,” he said.

Despite Saunders’ words, Toronto Police have been involved in several fatal minority incidents in recent years.

The police chief himself was criticized for not exercising a greater leadership role to combat police brutality.

Several cases

The last incident occurred on May 27, when a black woman, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, died after falling into a vacuum from the 24th floor of a residential building when Police officers were at her home.

The death of Korchinski-Paquet, 29, is being investigated by the Toronto Police internal affairs unit while the family of the deceased questions the police performance.

But perhaps one of the best-known cases in recent years is that of Sammy Yatim, an 18-year-old of Syrian origin who died in July 2013 after being shot by Police officer James Forcillo on a city tram.

Yatim, armed with a razor and with symptoms of drunkenness, confronted the Police. Forcillo initially shot him three times and when Yatim was dying on the ground, with a fractured spine, he was finished off with five other shots.

The incident was captured on video by passers-by and became an example of police brutality that sparked protests.

An investigation by the main Toronto newspaper, the Toronto Star, revealed that between 2003 and 2013 black people with no criminal history were three times more likely to be arrested by the police for possession of small amounts of marijuana than whites.

Until recently, the Toronto Police also practiced so-called “carding”: arresting passers-by to request information and documents for no apparent reason. The practice focused mostly on black people.