Two images are powerful to summarize the day of protests this Friday over the George Floyd case: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada kneels in solidarity with the social movement in the United States and members of the Black Panthers appeared in Georgia carrying assault rifles .

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Friday and knelt in front of his country’s parliament in solidarity with US protesters marching against racism and police brutality.

This public appearance by Trudeau, one of the few he has made since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to the scale of protests that began in the United States after the Minnesota police killed an unarmed black man.

“Too many Canadians are scared and anxious to see law enforcement officers,” Trudeau said in his daily conference earlier that day.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen large numbers of Canadians suddenly wake up to the fact that discrimination is a reality lived by many of our fellow citizens and that it is something that must end,” he said.

Wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt, Trudeau sang, his mouth covered by a mask, along with the crowd, which occupied several blocks to the United States Embassy.

He then remained silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed African American who died after claiming he was unable to breathe.

Black Panthers march with rifle in hand

Members of the New Black Panther Party demonstrated today and last June 3 in Atlanta and Decatur, Georgia respectively carrying assault weapons with the justification of protecting the rights of peaceful protesters.

According to the site decaturish.comThey are a parallel group to the original movement, created in the 1960s in Oakland by college students.

This new organization, according to decaturish, often participates in demonstrations and is not a problem despite carrying firearms.

“In all the years that I have had contact with them, I have never seen them or witnessed their violence in public demonstrations or anything. I don’t think there is any threat at all,” said Mawuli Davis, a local lawyer quoted in the aforementioned means, medium.

“They were peaceful and spoke of love and respect,” he said. “They were interracial (a white man) and they had a female member. They were demonstrating their First Amendment rights and Second Amendment rights, “said Clare Schexnyder, an activist who participated in the mobilization with the panthers.

