The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, was on Tuesday ready to grant Canadian nationality to thousands of temporary workers, mostly Latin American and Caribbean, who come to the country every year to work on farms

« We know that there are many problems with living conditions, that workers they are linked to specific companies and problems with labor standards. We can also look at ways to achieve citizenship, which can give workers more rights, « said the prime minister at his daily press conference.

« Much of our agricultural production in Canada depends on foreign seasonal workers, » he stressed. « We should always take advantage of moments of crisis to reflect on changes in the system and do better for Canadians, but also for the people who come here and guarantee that we have food. » .

Trudeau spoke these words after two workers agricultural Mexicans they died in Canada after contracting COVID-19, and that hundreds of seasonal workers have been infected with the disease on the farms where they work.

During the weekend, organizations to defend the rights of seasonal workers foreign in Canada They organized protests to denounce the poor housing and working conditions in which the workers arrived from countries like Mexico, Guatemala and HondurasM and demand that Canada offer them permanent residence.

The situation is so serious that the Mexican authorities have decided to temporarily suspend Canada of about 5,000 seasonal workers destined for agricultural operations in the country.

During his press conference, Trudeau recognized the seriousness of the situation and explained that he has addressed with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the problem of workers agricultural foreign.

« I spoke with President López Obrador just two days ago and we discussed this issue. I expressed my sympathy and condolences to the families of the workers Mexicans who died in Canada. As a country, we are concerned with what has happened and we are going to make sure that we know what has happened and that we maintain all workers safe, « said Trudeau.

The program of workers temporary foreign of Canadawhich imports tens of thousands of workers from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, forces temporary workers to only be able to remain in the country if they remain hired by the same company that obtained their permission, which activists denounce that allows them to be exploited by their employers.