Trudeau called a terrorist attack the murder of a Muslim family

OTTAWA.

ANDCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday called the murder of four members of a Muslim family a “terrorist attack” who were run over by a man in London, Ontario.

This massacre was not an accident. It was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities, ”Trudeau said during a speech in the House of Commons.

The assailant, arrested shortly thereafter, was charged with four counts of premeditated murder.

The victims are two women, a man and a teenager, said London Mayor Ed Holder. A child was injured.

We hope that the child can recover from his injuries quickly. Although we know that he will live with sadness, misunderstanding and anger for a long time, ”added Trudeau.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ