Trucks and buses would run on green hydrogen in 10 years

(Bloomberg) – Long heralded as the clean energy fuel of the future that will play a key role in decarbonizing the planet, attractive hydrogen prices could finally be around the corner.

Green hydrogen, the cleanest form of fuel, is approaching cost competitiveness for heavy trucks, buses and remote power, and could be commercially viable in transportation by 2030, according to a study commissioned by Clean Energy Finance Corp, backed by the Australian Government.

The findings come as countries look for ways to cut emissions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. China is planning to launch a plan for the development of the sector, while the European Union has said that by 2030, its investment in hydrogen could reach 470,000 million euros (US $ 565,000 million). Australia is among the world’s most active hydrogen developers with more than a dozen fuel tech clusters.

In the next decade, the cost of green hydrogen delivered will fall 40% to US $ 2.70 per kilogram by 2030, according to the report’s baseline scenario. Falling electrolyzer costs and continued declines in solar and wind energy costs are expected to help green hydrogen compete with fossil fuels.

Renewable hydrogen production costs excluding delivery should fall below $ 2 per kilogram by 2030, and less than $ 1 per kilogram by 2050 in most markets, energy researcher BloombergNEF said in a report on last month.

Hydrogen is closer to achieving parity with oil products, although it could also displace natural gas, according to the report, which was compiled by energy consultancy Advisian, and surveyed 25 Australian industry sectors.

