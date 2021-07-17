Truck price rises in Sinaloa

MEXICO CITY.

Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel authorized an increase of 50 cents to public, urban and suburban transportation, so a ticket will cost up to 12.50 pesos in Sinaloa.

The increase comes into effect as of this Saturday, July 17, throughout the state, maintaining a 50 percent discount for people with disabilities, and the collection of 3.50 pesos for students with a valid credential.

With this increase, units without air conditioning must charge 10.00 pesos, with air conditioning 11.00 pesos, models that include security cameras, panic button and geolocator 11.00 pesos, and units that cross tourist areas in Mazatlán, up to 12.50 pesos .

The State Government said that the increase is given following a recommendation from the State Mobility Council and so that the provision of public transport service continues to meet the priority needs of citizens.

During the Quirino Ordaz Coppel administration, some 500 units have been replaced in the municipalities of; Culiacán, Mazatlán, Los Mochis, Guasave and Guamúchil, which have security systems for users, but are also the most expensive for citizens.

Earlier this month, the kilogram of tortilla rose 40 percent, raising the price to 12.00 pesos, despite the difficult economic situation faced by some people as a result of the pandemic.

