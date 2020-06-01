MINNEAPOLIS. – The driver of a trailer he drove amid thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway over the death of George Floyd was arrested on suspicion of assault, authorities said.

No one was reportedly injured on Sunday, authorities said, but witnesses said a handful of people on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis sought medical attention on their own. Authorities said they could not confirm that.

“It didn’t stop. It was making a loud beep and it was driving toward a crowd of people,” Drew Valle, a special education teacher, told the Star Tribune. “That’s the same type of malice that brought us here. It is a callous disregard for someone’s humanity. “

The highway was one of many that closed in the Minneapolis area for the second night in a row, as officials imposed at 8 p.m. the curfew and tried to hinder the movement of the protesters.

Minneapolis has been the center of protests, some peaceful, some violent, for days over the death of Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and died last week after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against his neck. as she begged for air, and ignored her cry of “I can’t breathe.”

Video of the protesters showed the crowd dispersing seconds before the truck approached, then the tanker gradually slowed down and protesters swarmed over the truck.

“Very disturbing actions by a trucker on I-35W, inciting a multitude of peaceful protesters,” the state patrol tweeted. The driver was rushed to a hospital for injuries after being pulled out of the cab, but was quickly discharged and was in police custody for probable cause of assault.

At a press conference Sunday night, Governor Tim Walz described the footage of the truck heading toward the crowd as a “horrible image” and said it underscores the “volatile” nature of the situation.

“I don’t know the driver’s motives at the moment,” he said. “But right now not having had a tragedy and many deaths is an amazing thing.”

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Sunday that 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the bridge at the time, and at the beginning of traffic camera footage it appeared that the semi-trailer was already on the highway before it was pulled over. establish barricades at 5 pm

State Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a subsequent briefing, however, that the truck circled a traffic barrier to stay on the road.

Officer Derek Chauvin and the other three who were arresting Floyd have been fired but only Chauvin has been charged. He faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

