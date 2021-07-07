Truce on registration tax until December 31

Finally, the PSOE, in order not to be left alone in the Senate, accepted a moratorium to apply the registration tax according to the new measurements. It will be temporary, just during the second half of 2021, but it will certainly make many models affordable.

We recall that from January 1 the new emissions measurement (the much stricter WLTP cycle) came into force. That caused the cars, the same ones that were sold the day before, to pay more taxes. According to the deputy of PdeCat, Ferrán Bel, the tax rose from 380 euros to 813 euros on average.

We appreciate it in our price report and also in the numerous versions that stopped being sold in January when they were no longer competitive (and due to the interest in lowering average emissions).

In May, various groups that support the Government obtained the general approval of an amendment to the Law against fraud and tax avoidance that was being processed. In the Senate, the PSOE tried to maintain the tax that was growing de facto, but in fear of being left alone in the vote, it accepted a transactional amendment agreed in the Upper Chamber that modifies the text approved by Congress.

This implies that the amount of registration tax to be paid for new vehicles return to 2020 levels, at least until the end of this year.

The WLTP measurement system represented a 20% increase in CO2 emissions compared to the previous NEDC. Until January of this year, if a car approved 120 grams of CO2 per kilometer, it would be exempt from the tax. Now that number goes up to 144 grams and thereafter:

Between 144 and 192 grams, 4.75%. Between 192 and 240 grams, 9.75% More than 240 grams, 14.75%.

Of course, those who have bought a car from January to June, do not have the right to have that excess payment returned.

It must be remembered that the Government wanted months ago to completely change the registration tax. Also that from the PdeCat they warn that, if the current conditions do not change at the end of the year they will ask for the freezing of the tax again in Congress.