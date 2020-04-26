After the violent riot yesterday and the agreement to stop the riots in the Villa Devoto prison, this morning An extensive meeting began between a committee of ward leaders, judicial, prison and human rights entities. The dialogue table was agreed to define the points of the peace brief that was signed yesterday at the last minute and ended today at 15.40. So, a truce was reached, with a signed document to which he agreed to Infobae. Negotiations will continue next Thursday, they reported.

At the table, on which the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service sat, Emiliano Blanco, its immediate leadership, judges like Gustavo Ovens, with long experience in criminal matters, and 15 benchmarks were agreed “The formation of an interdisciplinary group to prioritize the review and status of administrative and judicial procedures related to the subgroup described: population at health risk (over 60 years and diseases determined by the health authority), people on parole and assisted, those who had granted temporary exits, those sentenced to no more than three years and those with preventive detention whose compliance exceeds two years. ”

That is to say, the procedural situation of the most sensitive detainees will be reviewed, the risk groups against coronavirus. No freedoms or immediate exits were agreed. There was, yes, a commitment to analyze the situation after the violence that left 11 penitentiaries burned and six detainees interned.

Then they were included groups of women with children and pregnant women, foreigners with expulsion proceedings and people who were convicted under the juvenile criminal regime in violation of human rights.

As you could know Infobae, at the meeting were between 15 and 20 leaders of the pavilions, the aforementioned federal Criminal Cassation judge Gustavo Hornos, the president of the institutional system of prison control, Daniel Morin, the Secretary of Justice of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Juan Martín Mena, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, White and The representative of the detainees, attorney Andrea Casamento, for the Association of Relatives of Detainees in Federal Prisons, who is the person whom the prisoners trust the most.

In writing, it was clarified that these administrative procedures that will be reviewed include the federal level so they will not only apply to the Villa Devoto prison, but the agreement will govern all federal prisons. On the other hand, as reported by SPF sources, on Thursday they will meet again to assess how the agreed points evolve. In addition, they maintained that the climate inside the prison is precautionary. “Let’s hope everything goes well. This is day by day and it is very complex, ”said a source who was part of the negotiation.

In other words, after a first agreement with the inmates, the situation calmed down, but the negotiation is tense because the prisoners feel unprotected in the face of the pandemic. “Nobody wants to die in prison for abandoning society ”, said a detainee in dialogue with infobae in the last hours.

However, another of the prisoners who participated in the taking of the prison yesterday, after reviewing the agreement, said: “I do not want to speak anything after this fictitious agreement, I cannot say anything because no point of the original health problem was touched (COVID-19) and with this they forget that we have infected people already here and that was not touched. They only seek to lengthen the subject to calm down, but they do not seek to take measures to prevent the virus. “And dramatizing he concluded:”In other words we are condemned to death. ”

Yesterday, at first in the morning, the fire started on the first floor, in a pavilion that houses drug traffickers and detainees who study in the prison’s university system, and then the rest of the inmates joined the mutiny. The SPF guards could not contain it. On the other side of the perimeter established by the City Police, despair spread among the relatives of the detainees. Meanwhile, the prisoners were gaining ground despite the rubber bullets fired by the SPF.

Once the penitentiaries were overcome by the situation, they opted for withdrawal and the detainees from all the Devoto wards took the prison and climbed directly to the roof where they were filmed and captured by all the media. With flags claiming that they did not want to die there infected with coronaviruses, they took over the prison for nine hours of maximum tension.

Then, as they related to Infobae, between two and three leaders of each pavilion began to calm the rest of the inmates because the authorities wanted to dialogue so that the riot would end. Negotiations became increasingly tense inside the prison until they agreed on a dialogue table. This group of referents went down to the chapel to formalize the claim, which they had been wielding from the roof of the prison, in front of the different judicial, penitentiary and political officials. After the meeting, an act was signed to stop the taking and to hear the detainees’ requests.

The most violent prison riot in recent years had come to an end.