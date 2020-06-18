The Detroit Pistons They are not going through their best years and that is why they want to take a turn in their sports management. Thus, they have been done with the services of Troy Weaver to be your new General Manager. Weaver was key in the sports pitch of Oklahoma City Thunder led by Sam Presti. For example, he was the man who recommended Russell Westbrook to be chosen in the Draft.

