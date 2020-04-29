Troy Sneed, gospel singer, loses his life when infected | Instagram

The gospel singer, Troy Sneed, Grammy nominee, he lost his life Due to the complications that it presented when being infected by the virus with only 52 years of age.

The singer passed away in the early hours of Monday at the hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the advertiser.

It should be remembered that Sneed obtained a Grammy nomination for his work on the 1999 Youth For Christ album “Higher“

It may interest you: Michael Robinson says goodbye to sports, loses his life at 61

Troy organized music on his albums and appeared with the choir in the 1996 film “The Preacher’s Wife“starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

The musician supported to form Youth For Christ, which was made up of members between the ages of 12 and 18 of the Georgia Mass Choir.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

He managed to work as a producer in “The Struggle Is Over“from Youth For Christ, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard gospel song list in 2006.

Sneed released seven albums as a solo artist and had several hit songs within the gospel realm, including “Work it out” and “My Heart Says Yes“which managed to reach number 2 on the Billboard gospel chart and is also known for the upbeat”Hallelujah“

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Sneed and his wife, Emily, they started their own record label Emtro, this being a mix of their names and luckily their label became a hit with a roster of artists from Alvin Darling & Celebration and the Rev. Rudolph McKissick.

I am very sorry to hear of the death of Gospel Artist Troy Sneed “! We will miss you Troy RIH we love you, ”wrote musician and evangelical pastor Hezekiah Walker.

You can also read: Aarón Hernán Mexican actor loses his life at 89

The talented artist left his wife of 27 years, Emily, and four children.

It should be mentioned that the virus it has taken various artists loved ones and figures in the music industry, among them are Joe Diffie, Hal Willner, Adam Schlesinger and Neil Lasher.

.