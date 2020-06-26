Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The Last of Us: Part II came last week amidst huge controversy. The above will not prevent the series from having a future in one way or another, since it is official that it will have a series for HBO. At the moment it has not been confirmed who will be part of his cast, but Troy Baker, voice actor who plays Joel in video games, already has a favorite for this role.

In a conversation with Collider (via Tomatazos), Baker spoke about his role as Joel and stressed that he has already taken it « as far » as possible. This is why he hopes that there is an actor who can give a completely different side to Joel so that he can show him how far the character can go.

“Everything I want from Joel, I have done. I have taken Joel as far as I can. I did the same in the first part. The same in the second part. That was my job, to move that character as far as I could. What I’m excited about is finding someone who can give me a completely different side of Joel and show me how far that character can go. (…) Friend, I am no stranger to entering pre-existing roles. I’ve been Batman [en doblaje]. I mean, how many people have been Batman in a terrible and surprising way? The Joker, the same. More people have walked on the moon than those who have played the Joker. And that’s a cool, cool fact … that I probably just made up. «

Find out: Fans Create Petition To Change The Story Of The Last Of Us: Part II

Baker wants Josh Brolin to be Joel in the HBO series

But then, what is the actor Troy Baker would like to see playing Joel in The Last of Us for HBO? According to him, it would be an honor if Josh Brolin, best known for his roles in Deadpol 2 and Avengers: Endgame, is the live-action version of Joel.

In fact, in the conversation Baker said that he once had the opportunity to meet Brolin and confessed that his work was very influential in his career. He also said he would like Joel to be in a live action version of The Last of Us.

In case you missed it: Druckmann admits that the day of the leaks was one of the worst in his life

“I remember being at the Los Angeles airport and Josh Brolin was there, we were in the waiting room together and I walked over. I said, ‘Man, I doubt you remember this, but you and I made a movie.’ He was doing No Place for the Weak, and I was doing a western. And I said, ‘You and I met, we had a few drinks, we had a good night.’ He said, ‘I think I remember that,’ and I said, ‘I doubt you will, because I know how much we all had to drink.’ I said: ‘There is a video game that is going to come out. And I want you to know that, for me, much of your work was very influential. ’ And it really was. And I said: ‘If you ever get a call from a character named Joel, it would be an honor for me and I think you would enrich yourself playing that character,” he said.

And what actor would you like to see playing Joel in The Last of Us? Tell us in the comments.

The Last of Us: Part II is available for PlayStation 4. You can see more about this game by clicking here.