Troubled mothers day in Cancun and Quintana Roo, stay home!

Due to the cold 59 and 60 fronts of the winter season, which are untimely, will occur squalls in Cancun, it is expected that May 10 take more intensity so it would be recommended to take precautions, since being mothers day many plan to still go out in quarantine.

On Wednesday, the 59th cold front and its induced trough are expected to begin generating very strong rains and thunderstorms in the region of the Yucatan peninsula where the state of Quintana Roo.

Troubled mothers day in Cancun and Quintana Roo, stay home!

Situation that would come to last from the weekend when the new cold front number 60 gives rise to low pressure and the formation of a possible squall line (storms with sudden and violent changes in air) that would bring significant storms, especially this mothers day, May 10.

Turbonadas in Cancun on May 10

You may be interested: VIDEO: Couple catches UFO in Cancun, it is a flying saucer, they assured

The intensity of the system, accompanied by the strong winds it could generate indicate that the famous ‘Cordonazo de San Francisco’ would be taking place, so it is very important that fishermen and the general population take precautions for coastal and land squalls from the morning Sunday.

Troubled mothers day in Cancun and Quintana Roo, stay home!

Cancun News Today

More news from Quintana Roo HERE

Fortunately, this rainy season, which will apparently last until the other week, will help reduce the drought that, according to the National Weather Service, until April 30 continued to be severe in much of Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

.