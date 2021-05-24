Trouble in Utah: Mitchell angered by his sudden absence

Volantazo in the dynamics of Utah Jazz. Predictably, far from being decisive, but it must be taken into account. After a full regular season, in which sporting successes and accolades were added, the Memphis Grizzlies has been the first stone of the road. One of considerable weight for a franchise that, like everyone who goes further than expected, is in the process of earning the respect of the current NBA. They could not with the JA Morant and company. Especially with a splendid Dillon Brooks, who went up to 31 points. Touch of attention, although with nuances. Memphis, after the successful play-in, with the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors as victims, arrived emboldened; and Utah, with its gray section (not black, far from it) in the course of regularity and without its main star, Donovan Mitchell. The latter, however, according to ESPN, could be an added problem.

Except for surprise, Micthell will be in the second game of the series, but the absence in the first could have bothered him considerably, as pointed out by the North American media. The exterior, away from the courts since April 16 due to a sprained right ankle, was scheduled to play the first playoff game. And, in fact, everyone had it on their agendas. “I’m ready to go. No pain. I’m excited,” he posted yesterday morning. In the afternoon, however, his name was not on the list of available players. It was a sudden turn, since in the previous hours he was not listed as injured either, and it did not sit well with him. The franchise coach himself, in fact, accepted it at the post-crash press conference, at the same time presenting it as something positive, the result of competitiveness.

The player, who had been training for the previous three days and had attended the morning shooting session, felt ready to play. Thus, it was the Utah training staff, led by Mike Elliott, who, at the last minute, made the decision. And there, according to journalist Andy Larsen, who specializes in Jazz, is where the crux of the matter could be. According to Larsen, the real controversy would lie between the franchise’s coaching staff and the player’s personal team, in a sort of dispute over who makes the decisions about Donovan’s status. And, in all this, Dwyane Wade, the new co-owner of the organization, could also come into play. Without going any further, his handling of these types of situations, given his extensive experience as a player, was one of the reasons that led Ryan Smith, owner, to have him as a partner.

Many voices for a decision and a decision that, unequivocally, seeks the same destination: to get as far as possible in the final phase of the best league in the world. The next game, scheduled for early Wednesday morning (4:00 Spanish time), will reveal the final situation. Along the way, Mitchell is not erased: “I’m sorry everyone … I wish I could say more … I’ll be out there soon!” He feels like a leader and the team needs him. On his horizon, showing that what happened in the regular season was no coincidence. Within the choral game shown by the team, generated from the perimeter and orbiting Rudy Gobert, it is the piece that shines the most, with several voices in its favor, during a good part of the course, in the race for the MVP. Injury in between, is already unattainable; but the final glory, what every member of the NBA pursues, no. Small pothole, fire, on a path that had been made of roses. To be the best, you also have to overcome these types of situations.