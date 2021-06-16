Trouble for the Suns: Chris Paul, on Covid protocols

Possible braking in the fast-paced ascent of the Phoenix Suns towards the ring. According to Shams Charania, Chris Paul, point guard and star of the team, will be discharged indefinitely after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, related to Covid-19. Serious problems, although with nuances. The Monty Williams-led franchise is currently classified for the Western Conference Final and awaiting a rival., which will come from the confrontation between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. Currently, this series is tied at two, that is to say, that, at least, it has two more games left. So far, simple time to rest; As of this news, a blessing, because it is time that Paul can beat the protocols without meaning a loss for the team on the track.

At the moment, the estimated time that the franchise player may be out is unknown. As the US media itself points out, depending on medical circumstances, isolation periods may be shorter for a vaccinated person (Paul’s case), but there are still details to be known in order to establish an approximate scale.

Tonight, the Clippers and Jazz will play their fifth semifinal game. If there was a seventh, it would take place next Sunday at 9:30 p.m. (peninsular time). For the Finals, there are no schedules yet, but, in any case, they would take place from next week. That’s how long, for now, the Suns can breathe without Paul.

This is not the first setback that the point guard has throughout the present playoffs. In the tie against The Los Angeles Lakers, in the first round, suffered a shoulder injury that, at times, made one think of the worst. He recovered and, although he has shown signs of pain in several subsequent games, he is signing a final phase to frame. At 36, he is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game., with movie percentages (50.9 / 44.4 / 91.2), in the 10 games that the Suns have played so far.

On a personal level, the circumstance represents a new setback in a career marked by obstacles in the moments of greatest importance. Despite being considered among the best in history in his position, Paul has not yet achieved glory or been able to look her in the eye. Whenever it has approached, the same ghosts have appeared: those who made an appearance in that fifth duel in front of the almighty Warrios, with the Rockets jersey, or those who accompanied him in 2016 in the playoffs with the Clippers. Phoenix is ​​not yet to panic for now, but time is short.