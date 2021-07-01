Tropical waves may affect rescue efforts at Surfide

The United States meteorology center is monitoring the tropical wave in the Lesser Antilles and a low pressure system in the Atlantic that could turn into a depression in the next few days which could significantly affect the rescue efforts that are coming. performing at the Champlain Tower South since last Thursday.

The wide area of ​​low pressure is located 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands and has a 90% chance in the next five days of becoming the fifth depression in the Atlantic basin, reported today the US National Hurricane Center (NHC)

At the same time, a tropical wave accompanied by showers and thunderstorms is moving westward across the Lesser Antilles through the Caribbean, although it is disorganized and, according to the most recent information from the NHC, has zero chance of a depression in the following days.