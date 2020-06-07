Tropical storm Cristobal makes landfall on the Louisiana coast The storm caused a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines. It made landfall between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.

Tropical storm Cristobal made landfall on the Louisiana coast this Sunday, with winds of 50 miles per hour and causing dangerous weather both east and north of Florida, where it generated a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The storm moved ashore between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the barrier island tourist community of Grand Isle, which had been evacuated a day earlier, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Residents of riverine communities outside the New Orleans levee system, bounded by Lakes Pontchartrain and Borgne, were urged to evacuate on Sunday afternoon due to their vulnerability to an expected storm surge.

The water covered the only way to Grand Isle on Sunday. It was a similar story in lower parts of the Plaquemines Parish in the far southeast of the state, shrimp farmer Acy Cooper said.

“You can’t go there by car,” he said Sunday of a marina in the area. “You have to go by boat.”

Cristobal accumulated sustained winds in excess of 50 miles per hour (85 kph) near the coast, but they were not expected to reach hurricane strength.

Forecasters warned, however, that the storm would affect a wide area that extends approximately 180 miles (290 kilometers).

Senator John Kennedy said in a press release that President Donald Trump agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana as the storm approached the coast.

Governor John Bel Edwards had issued a state emergency declaration on Thursday.

In Florida, a tornado, the second in two days in the state when the storm was approaching, landed around 3:35 p.m. south of Lake City near Interstate 75, meteorologist Kirsten Chaney said in the office. from the Jacksonville Weather Service.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The storm splintered and uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The rising water in Lake Pontchartrain pushed about two feet of water onto the first floor of Rudy Horvath’s residence, a boathouse that sits on stilts above the brackish lake.

Horvath said that he and his family have lived there for a year and have learned to take the floods occasionally calmly. They set up tables on the bottom floor, where they can stack their belongings above the water level.

“We thought it would be great to live here, and it has been,” Horvath said. “The sunsets are great.”

Rain intermittently fell in New Orleans’ famous French Quarter on Sunday afternoon, but the streets were nearly deserted, and many businesses were already closed due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Priestman said he didn’t see people frantically crowding like he did before other storms. He said people may be “overwhelmed” by the coronavirus and the recent violence and police protests.

Filed Under: Cristobal Louisiana