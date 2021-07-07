Tropical Storm Elsa Will Strengthen Near Florida: Photo

(Bloomberg) – Tropical Storm Elsa was passing near the Florida Keys Tuesday morning and was forecast to pick up stronger during the day, passing near or over Florida’s west coast, according to the United States National Hurricane Center. United. The storm is advancing with maximum sustained winds of 97 kilometers per hour. Elsa is expected to weaken after entering the continent.

Original Note: Tropical Storm Elsa Set to Strengthen on Florida Approach: Photo

