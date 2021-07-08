Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida

The tropical storm Elsa It made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, causing part of the west coast of that state, in the southeastern United States, strong winds and heavy rain, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The NHC said the center of the storm, which downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane overnight, entered the mainland through Taylor County, on Florida’s north west coast.

At 15:00 GMT, Elsa It was on the west coast of Florida, where a warning is maintained for the possibility of “dangerous rises in water levels,” according to the NHC.

It is expected to weaken as it moves inland on its way north along the US East Coast.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had previously cited the possibility of tornadoes this afternoon and asked citizens to be vigilant for weather alerts.

At 06:00 local time on Wednesday, “some 26,000 customers in Florida suffered power cuts,” he said at a press conference, but clarified that there were no health centers affected, nor had there been significant damage.

Elsa on Friday became the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic, category 1. After the death of three people in the Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia, the storm hit Cuba on Monday leaving heavy rains in its wake but without causing great damage.

Parts of South Carolina and Georgia were also placed on tropical storm watch.

“Major rainfall” in southwestern Georgia and North Carolina, as well as southern Virginia could cause “flooding,” according to the NHC. The same phenomenon could be observed Thursday and Friday in the Northeast and in New England ”.

– 46 dead at Surfside –

The passage of Elsa by Florida occurs less than two weeks after the tragedy of Surfside, a town about 20 km from downtown Miami where a 12-story residential block partially collapsed at dawn on June 24 for causes that are still being investigated.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference Wednesday that rescuers “have found ten additional victims, bringing the death toll to 46, of whom 32 have been identified.”

Among those identified there is at least one Chilean, one Uruguayan, one Venezuelan and one Uruguayan-Venezuelan. Many Latin Americans from various countries were in the building when the tragic event occurred.

There are still 94 people missing, the mayor added.

“The magnitude of this disaster continues to grow day by day since the collapse, our community and the world are in mourning and accompanying all the families who are going through this unthinkable tragedy,” said Levine Cava, his voice breaking with emotion.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Sunday night’s demolition of the part of the building that was still standing had allowed search teams to expand their operations.

The place was hit Tuesday by winds and rain from Elsa.

But “the search and rescue teams have continued with their operations and we are fortunate that the weather improved this morning,” according to the mayor, the official.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said studies are still underway to verify the structure of a similar building, Champlain Towers North, that could explain the collapse.

This building is being monitored because it was built at the same time, with the same materials and by the same architects.

“This information will have to be analyzed and it will take several weeks, after which we will have a better idea of ​​the anomalies that could exist,” he said.