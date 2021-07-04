Tropical storm Elsa continues its passage towards Jamaica and eastern Cuba towards Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the southwest coast of Haiti on Saturday and was heading toward Jamaica and eastern Cuba, threatening violent winds and heavy rainfall.

So far, no major damage has been reported in Haiti.

Elsa, which should then head towards Florida, United States, became the first hurricane of the season on Friday, classified in category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale out of a total of 5.

However, its wind gusts do not exceed a maximum of 100 km / h, according to the National Hurricane Center of the United States (NHC), which said it expects the storm to continue to weaken on Sunday.

“There are quite intense gusts of wind and light rains, but so far we have not registered any damage,” said Jerry Chandler, director of Civil Protection in Haiti.

The storm is not expected to strengthen overnight, although “it is possible that it will experience a slight strengthening on Sunday afternoon as it approaches the south-central coast of Cuba,” the NHC said in its 0300 GMT bulletin.

According to NHC forecasts, “Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola,” an island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, on Saturday night, and near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

Up to 20 cm of rain can be registered over the southern part of Hispaniola and Jamaica, according to forecasts.

Risk of floods and landslides

“Its rains can generate flash floods and landslides, some of which can be significant,” according to the NHC.

Elsa must then pass through Cuba, where hurricane conditions are expected over the eastern part of the island. Between Sunday and Monday, Cuba can receive between 15 and 25 cm of rain, according to the NHC.

The tropical storm could cause swells of up to 1.5 meters above normal on the southern coast of Cuba; and up to 1.2 meters off the coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The Haitian authorities had raised the alert level to red on Saturday morning, the maximum for the country as a whole.

Haiti could run out of emergency supplies, such as food and water, as much of it was used to assist the thousands of people displaced by gang violence.

Thousands of residents of several very poor neighborhoods in the capital Port-au-Prince, scenes of clashes between gangs, were forced to flee their homes for a month.

In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew killed more than 500 people in southern Haiti and caused nearly $ 2 billion in damage.

Bad news for Surfside

In southern Florida (the southeastern coast of the United States), Tropical Storm Elsa could bring rainfall, flooding and strong gusts of wind, but that will depend on how it develops as it moves through the Caribbean islands, the NHC said.

Elsa is expected to arrive in the Keys, south of the Florida peninsula, around 0600 GMT on Tuesday, and then move up to Jacksonville.

The weather related to the hurricane is bad news for the city of Surfside, near Miami, where the search for victims continues after the partial collapse of a building last week that so far leaves 24 dead and 121 missing.

Faced with fears of a new collapse, the authorities chose to demolish the rest of the building before the storm hits.

2.6 million vehicles in Florida are expected to hit the road this long weekend of July 4, U.S. Independence Day, according to local newspaper Sun Sentinel, citing the American Automobile Association ( AAA).

With information from .