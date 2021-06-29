Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall on the coast of South Carolina, in the US

15 minutes. The center of Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth of the cyclonic season in the Atlantic basin, made landfall Monday afternoon off the coast of South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that it is expected to weaken rapidly to a tropical depression.

Danny’s eye made landfall just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island in South Carolina.

This was reported by the NHC, based in Miami, Florida, in a special bulletin.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km / h) and was 15 miles east-southeast (20 kilometers) of Beaufort (South Carolina) and 50 miles southwest of Charleston, in the same state. .

Danny is currently moving in a west-northwest direction at 16 miles per hour (26 km / h) and is going to stay on that course for the next two days.

Based on the track pattern, the weather phenomenon will move inland across southern South Carolina and eastern central Georgia tonight and early Tuesday morning.

Forecasters predict that Danny will experience a “rapid weakening” and degrade to a tropical depression tonight to “dissipate on Tuesday.”

Danny’s rain can cause flooding at points along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Rainfall will also occur in the interior of those two states and northeast Alabama.

The NHC also warns that the combination of storm surge and tide can cause sea levels to rise.

This could cause ocean inlets in some parts of South Carolina.

This year, in which the NHC and other meteorological institutions forecast cyclonic activity above normal in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical storms Ana, Bill and Claudette have already been recorded.

The latest one this month caused more than a dozen deaths in accidents caused by wind and rain in Alabama.