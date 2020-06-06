Cristóbal, which recovered intensity this Friday and became a tropical storm again, has left behind severe flooding in the states of Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan, where in some municipalities near the capital Merida, the water level reached 1 , 4 meters high.

In a statement, the National Water Commission (Conagua) of Mexico, indicated that as a result of the meteor activity, in the coastal towns of Celestún, in Campeche, as well as Sisal and Progreso, in Yucatan, “floods are presented due to the elevation of the mean sea level and the nonexistence of drains ”, whose installation and operation corresponds to the municipal authorities.

He specified that in some localities, such as Canakom, in the municipality of Yaxcabá, in the Yucatan, “floods of up to 1.40 meters occur, affecting approximately 30 families.”

La Conagua noted that since last Tuesday a brigade to protect infrastructure and emergency care has been working in the area with pumping devices, equipment with which more than 20,000 cubic meters of flooded water have been pumped, in support of the safety of people and the protection of their assets.

In the face of the emergency, the Commission reported that through the Yucatan Peninsula Basin Organization (OCPY) and its local directorates in Campeche and Quintana Roo, it works to provide security to the affected population.

He pointed out that the protection brigades work with state authorities, the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the Secretariat of National Defense, in municipalities of Hopelchén, Escárcega, Calakmul, Palizada, Candelaria, Champotón, Calkiní, Hecelchakán, Tenabo and Carmen, in the state of Campeche.

In Quintana Roo state, the brigades also work with pumping equipment in the municipality of Bacalar, evacuating the water in dozens of houses and have provided drinking water to health clinics and other strategic facilities in the city of Chetumal, capital Of the entity

Cristóbal regained strength as a tropical storm and threatens strong winds and rains, floods and storm surges portions of the Mexican coast in the Gulf of Mexico and the states of Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center (CNE).

The US federal agency, based in Miami, issued this Friday a tropical storm warning for the next few hours between Punta Herrero and Río Lagartos (Mexico).

Christopher is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began last Monday and is expected to be “above normal,” according to US and academic authorities.