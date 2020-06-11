Tropical storm “Cristóbal” destroyed 100 turtle nests in Cozumel.

The Riviera Maya and especially the island of Cozumel suffered the onslaught of tropical storm “Cristóbal” after it was recorded that the phenomenon caused damage to at least 100 turtle nests and that they mostly belonged to the loggerhead spice and turtle green.

The events occurred this weekend after the passing of the tropical storm “Cristóbal” that destroyed about 100 turtle nests of the 610 that have been registered by municipal authorities, in the eastern coastal area of ​​the island of Cozumel.

Strong winds and storm surges affected turtle nests

In an interview, the director of Ecology of the locality, Fernando Pola Rodríguez, the nests were erased from the beaches after the strong waves and the intense winds caused by the tropical storm “Cristóbal” registered last week.

He regretted that nature has severely hit these records that have been carried out throughout this 2020 season, in order to preserve the turtles that traditionally make their arrival on the coasts of the island of Cozumel.

Likewise, Pola Rodríguez mentioned that to date, they carry out monitoring every day from 9:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m., where they have registered 196 nests of the loggerhead species and 414 of green turtles.

The authority on ecology and environment of the municipality of Cozumel announced that in contrast there are 610 nests of other species that are kept under observation and of which the records of both species and quantity are kept.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Cozumel is a benchmark in biodiversity, so the affectation to the turtle nests is a serious blow for this season, however, the storm unleashed by the tropical storm “Cristóbal” caused damage in what is already being worked to treat to correct and above all guarantee the stability of turtle populations.

