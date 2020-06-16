There will be showers with intervals of showers in the Yucatan Peninsula

By: Web Writing

MEXICO.- The National Meteorological Service reported that the storm tropical « Christopher » continues moving away of national territory, moving north on the Gulf of mexico.

Its cloud bands cause rains with intervals of showers in the Yucatan Peninsula.

While a low pressure channel in interaction with the entrance of moisture from the Pacific Ocean into the national territory will cause showers and rains strong points accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind as storms pass, and possible hailstorms in the north, east, west, center, south, and southeast of the national territory, including the Valle de Mexico.

Likewise, a new cold front will enter the northwest of Mexico, which will cause gusts of wind from 50 to 60 km / h in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Finally, a high pressure circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain maximum temperatures above 35 ° C in 24 entities of the country.

Christopher is approaching the US coast

Experts predict that it will make landfall in United States Sunday night and there are no predictions that it will become a hurricane.

The maximum sustained winds of Cristóbal were maintained at 85 kilometers (50 miles) per hour while the storm It was moving north at 12 miles (19 km) per hour, with its center about 125 miles (75 km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center anticipates that the storm It will gain strength slowly until it lands on Sunday night on the American coast.

However, the storm It was present since Saturday night, causing a tornado that touched down near downtown Orlando, the National Weather Service said. The tornado passed near the place where a group of people protested on Lake Eola at 7:30 in the afternoon.

« Yes, it is related to the tropical storm that lies far away from us to the west, » said Scott Kelly, a meteorologist with the weather service. « But the tropical storm provided low level shear and that has allowed tornadoes to form in central Florida. »

The tornado threat would continue all night, he added.

The system could cause downpours from East Texas to Florida over the weekend and early next week, according to the Hurricane Center. An alert was issued storm tropical on the north coast of the Gulf of mexico, from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

There were alerts and warnings for active storm surges in Louisiana and Mississippi, where floods of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) were expected in some locations.

(With information from Conagua and AP)