Tropical storm Claudette threatens the US Gulf of Mexico coast

June 19, 2021

Tropical Storm Claudette, which would form early this Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico, will cause heavy rains and flooding on the north coast of the Gulf over the weekend, according to recent weather forecasts.

The weather phenomenon threatens to escalate into a tropical storm before hitting several states, including Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle area, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The system is forecast to produce up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rain over the weekend along the central US Gulf Coast.

The storm was located about 201 kilometers (125 miles) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, on Friday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 72 kilometers per hour (45 mph). It was moving north toward the Gulf Coast at 26 kilometers per hour (16 mph) and will likely approach the north-central Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When the weather system reaches storm status, it will be called Claudette, the third storm of the 2021 season that started this month.

With information from VOA

