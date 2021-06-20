Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana leaving heavy rain



MIAMI, Florida – A low pressure system became this Saturday in Claudette, the third tropical storm this year in the Atlantic basin, shortly before hitting the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico with winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kilometers per hour).

According to the latest bulletin from the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), issued at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, it states that Claudette made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, where it already leaves heavy rains.

At that time, the low pressure system was about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north of New Orleans and it was heading northeast with a translation speed of 12 miles per hour (19 km / h).

Claudette will lose strength upon reaching the east coast

That will cause Claudette to advance towards the interior of the United States, which will cause her to gradually lose her strength until she leaves early next week on the east coast, at the height of North Carolina, where she could resume intensity again. as it heads out into the cold waters of the North Atlantic.

Experts warn the population that they should not be guided by the expected trajectory of this cyclone because, due to its dispersed structure, the dangers posed by its rains and strong winds, a very large area east of its center and the north coast will be noticed. of the Gulf of Mexico.

They ask to pay special attention to the risk of flooding on the coast of Mississippi, Alabama and the extreme west of Florida this Saturday, a danger that will spread to the northeast and interior parts of the southeast of the country on Sunday.

Up to 15 inches of rain in some areas

Claudette is expected to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches (12., 7 and 25.4 centimeters) with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches (38 centimeters) in areas of the central coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

The combination of storm surge and tide can cause coastal areas to flood and there is tornado risk in Mississippi, Alabama, western Florida and Georgia.

This year the storms “Ana” and “Bill” have already formed in the Atlantic basin, both of short duration and little damage.