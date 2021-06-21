Tropical storm Claudette kills 15 in southern U.S. and moves northeast

June 21, 2021

The National Hurricane Center reported this Monday, June 21, that tropical storm “Claudette” is moving towards the sea through the northeast of the United States after leaving 13 dead, among those 8 children, in its passage through Alabama to the south of the country during this weekend. of week.

The authority reported at 5:00 a.m. that the third cyclonic system of the Atlantic hurricane season was located about 100 kilometers east southeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

The storm is expected to break out into the Atlantic Ocean in the morning and pass through southern Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Claudette formed in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall Saturday as a tropical storm over the southern United States, hitting the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia with up to 12 inches of rain in some sectors.

As it passed through Alabama on Saturday as a tropical depression, weather conditions left 13 dead, including 8 children, in a multi-vehicle accident on a state highway.

Also on Saturday, a 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their home near the city of Tuscaloosa, and a 23-year-old woman from Fort Payne.

The storm is still expected to drop 3 to 5 centimeters of rain in parts of Georgia and the Carolina. In addition, there was a tornado warning for the morning on the coasts of the Carolina.

